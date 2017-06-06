Watch: Simon Busuttil addressing party activists
Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is addressing party activists this evening, the first time since his party's heavy electoral defeat and the announcement of his forthcoming resignation.
Follow proceedings above.
