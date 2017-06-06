Advert
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 10:52 by

Keith Micallef

Watch: Two gaming industry 'world leaders' apply for Maltese licence - Muscat

Betsson CEO says company is staying put

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

In his first official engagement following his re-election, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning announced that two "world leaders" in the gaming industry have applied for a licence to operate in Malta.

Dr Muscat was speaking at the end of a visit to Betsson Group offices in Ta' Xbiex. In a brief address, the Prime Minister said the government committed to helping the gaming industry flourish further.

His comments come following Nationalist Party warnings that a Labour victory at the polls would spell trouble for the financial services and gaming industries, saying their future hinges on Malta's reputation.

Photo: Keith MicallefPhoto: Keith Micallef


Dr Muscat said that apart from Skybet, which applied for a gaming licence last week, two other international gaming companies have filed a licence application.

When asked for further details, Dr Muscat said no further information could be divulged due to a non-disclosure agreement. He noted that in the case of Skybet a waiver had been granted, and hence the name was made public.

Betsson Malta CEO Ulrik Bengtsson said they had no plans whatsoever to relocate from Malta, despite rumours to that effect.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister declined to take questions on other subjects including on whether Keith Schembri would be re-appointed as chief of staff, saying an announcement would be made soon.

 

