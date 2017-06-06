Today's front pages

All national newspapers today lead with the swearing in of Joseph Muscat as Prime Minister for a second term.

Times of Malta says this was done amid scenes of jubilation in Valletta. In another story, it says Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil announced his resignation, clearing the way for the party to elect a successor.

In-Nazzjon quotes Dr Busuttil saying that the Nationalist Party will remain a strong voice.

L-Orizzont says thousands of Maltese filled the roads of the capital for Dr Muscat’s swearing in.

The Malta Independent also quotes Orion Engineering saying it never paid kickbacks or commissions to third parties.