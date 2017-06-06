Advert
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 19:26

Regional Road diversion tomorrow

Traffic on the Regional Road heading from Tal-Qroqq towards St Julian's will be diverted all day tomorrow while workers use a crane to lay pre-cast concrete slabs on the north-bound bridge span of the Kappara junction.

Vehicles will be diverted to Sliema Road, Triq il-Ħuttaf and back to the Regional Road.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Counting process ends - Check which...

  2. Simon Busuttil steps down as PN leader...

  3. Blog: Muscat sworn in as Prime Minister

  4. Watch: Marlene, Godfrey Farrugia carry...

  5. Watch: Nine new faces in parliament so far

  6. District 1

  7. District 10

  8. Watch: Marlene Farrugia's election met...

  9. District 13

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed