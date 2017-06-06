Regional Road diversion tomorrow
Traffic on the Regional Road heading from Tal-Qroqq towards St Julian's will be diverted all day tomorrow while workers use a crane to lay pre-cast concrete slabs on the north-bound bridge span of the Kappara junction.
Vehicles will be diverted to Sliema Road, Triq il-Ħuttaf and back to the Regional Road.
