New Pieta' Creek marina welcomes its first yachts
Marina di Valletta, the new yacht marina in Pieta Creek, has welcomed its first yachts.
The marina over the past five weeks laid out pontoons across the creek from the former Gozo ferry berth opposite Sa Maison.
It earlier laid out a 120m long breakwater that weighs 550 tons and is anchored by 50 sinkers.
The marina project was launched by the prime minister in August last year following a decision by Transport Malta the previous June.
A Maltese/Italian consortium including Azimut Benetti Esprit Yachting is investing €7.5m in the facility which will handle some 274 yachts.
