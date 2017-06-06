More PN resignations announced

Alex Perici Calascione, Trevor De Giorgio and Jean Pierre Debono have announced they will not seek re-election to their posts of Nationalist Party treasurer, international secretary and assistant general secretary respectively.

The three, while being party officials, did not form part of the administrative team whose resignation was announced yesterday, along with the leadership.

The three will stay in saddle until their successors are elected, and they will continue to work for the PN, the party said.

Mr Debono was declared an MP earlier today.

The Nationalist Party lost the general election in a surprise landslide vote last Saturday.