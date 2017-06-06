Just five new faces in Parliament so far

Aaron Farrugia and Robert Abela.

Just five new candidates have been elected MPs so far as vote-counting continues at a slow pace at Naxxar counting hall. All are Labour.

They are Robert Abela, 40, the son of former President George Abela, elected from the Qormi district.

Byron Camilleri

Byron Camilleri, a lawyer and Mayor of Fgura, elected from the fourth district.

Aaron Farrugia, CEO of Malta Freeport, elected from the Valletta district.

Alex Muscat, a 34-year-old economist who was minority leader in Mosta and had a frequent presence on the media.

Clint Camilleri, an architect and former Mayor of Qala who had come close to being elected to the European Parliament.

Also set for election, doing well in two districts, is Silvio Grixti, a medical doctor and another political newcomer popular in Zejtun and Paola.