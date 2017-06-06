Final rounds of the counting process drag on

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Six electoral districts have already been closed but for the rest, the counts at the Naxxar hall are dragging on. In the past, most districts were closed on average in 17 counts but this time around, all the open districts are well into their 20th count or higher.

This means that the process could drag on well beyond this evening, in contrast with previous years.

Here is the state of play of some of the open districts, being updated at regular intervals.

District 3

With Chris Fearne yet to decide whether to relinquish this seat or that in the 4th district, Carmelo Abela is just 150 votes away from being elected on the PL ticket, but there are three others still in the 2000s: Owen Bonnici, Helena Dalli, and Silvio Grixti. On the Nationalist side, Mario Galea is leading, with Carm Mifsud Bonnic, Mario Rizzo Naudi and Stephen Spiteri still in the count.

District 5

With Joseph Muscat so far the only elected MP on this district, the battle is shaping up between Owen Bonnici and Julia Farrugia Portelli in the Labour camp, who are neck and neck. It will now all depends on which of them inherits Glenn Bedingfield’s votes when he is eliminated. On the Nationalist side, Tony Bezzina has been elected, with Hermann Schiavone and Norman Vella the only other two still on the list – but a few thousand votes behind. Still not clear who would get the second Nationalist seat.

District 9

With only Kristy Debono elected, this district is left with four PL candidates still in the race: Michael Falzon, Clifton Grima, Manuel Mallia and Edward Zammit Lewis. On the PN side, Robert Arrigo is leading but may relinquish this seat as he has already been elected to the 10th district. Still in the running are Ivan Bartolo, Noel Muscat and Marthese Portelli.

District 10

This is always one of the toughest districts as it tends to have the highest number of candidates. Labour has three candidates still in the race: Evarist Bartolo, Michael Falzon and Manuel Mallia, with Mr Bartolo comfortably ahead. The Nationalists still have candidates: Graziella Attard Previ, Marlene Farrugia, Karl Gouder, George Pullicino and Nick Refalo.

