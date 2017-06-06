Advert
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 10:41

Driver hurt in Ta’ Qali accident

Injuries described as serious

A 70-year-old man from Gharghur was seriously hurt after the Citroen he was driving was involved in an accident with a Fiat Punto.

The accident took place at Ta’ Qali at 8am.

The Fiat driver, a 44-year-old man from Sta Venera, was not injured.

