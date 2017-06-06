Driver hurt in Ta’ Qali accident
Injuries described as serious
A 70-year-old man from Gharghur was seriously hurt after the Citroen he was driving was involved in an accident with a Fiat Punto.
The accident took place at Ta’ Qali at 8am.
The Fiat driver, a 44-year-old man from Sta Venera, was not injured.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.