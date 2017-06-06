Advert
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 10:45

Bolts from the blue

Thunderstorms set to clear the air

  Photo: Martin Seychell

    Photo: Martin Seychell

  Photo: Ross Hickman

    Photo: Ross Hickman

  • Photo: Ross Hickman

    Photo: Ross Hickman

Malta is facing an unnatural June thunderstorm, just a day after tens of thousands of Labour supporters celebrated their electoral victory in the sun. 

Lightning surprised many of the Labour supporters still out celebrating last night, forcing many of them to run for cover, while others struggled to get their electronic equipment out of the pelting rain.

The thunderstorm continued this morning, although the Met. Office said that this should be over by noon. 

These are some of the best photos sent in by readers.

