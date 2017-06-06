70% of serving MPs have been re-elected so far
Power of incumbency proved again
Almost 70 per cent of MPs who contested this election have been re-elected so far – and a number of the 18 who have not been successful may yet be in with a chance.
Over the past five elections, an average of 75 per cent of incumbents were re-elected.
There are still seven seats left in the traditional 65-seat Parliament, but it appears that Labour will be given 37 seats and the Nationalists 30, which means that of the 18 not yet elected, half have a chance of a seat, with few newcomers posing a serious threat.
Of the 18, 14 are out of the running, while according to the Electoral Commission, 4 are not yet out of the race: Michael Falzon (PL) on District 10, Manuel Mallia (PL) on District 10, Edward Zammit Lewis (PL) on District 9, and George Pullicino (PN) on District 10.
