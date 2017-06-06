New tech brand hits local market

A&A Mizzi Ltd marketing manager Karl Vassallo speaks to the Times of Malta about the company's new brand Anker.

What makes Anker portable battery chargers a wise investment?

Our lives have become busier than ever before. There is barely enough time to pause and catch a breath, let alone sit down and wait for your mobile to charge. Anker portable battery chargers are the perfect device to satisfy your daily power needs. It will keep you away from a plug socket for days, letting you relax and have one less thing to worry about.

Why is Anker winning the portable charger market?

Our phones are getting thinner and faster, but not battery better. The amount of time people spend on their phones keeps increasing and so are the daily power needs. This is huge part of Anker’s success as they finally gave us an opportunity to extend battery longevity.

Today, Anker is America's leading USB charging brand with more than 20 million users. They’re making it for affordable prices without compromising on excellent product quality. The company spends the majority of their efforts on research and product development. Anker uniquely integrates smart-charging PowerIQ and current-stabilizing VoltageBoost technologies, providing your device with the fastest possible charge, up to 2.4A per port.

What are the benefits of Anker's portable Bluetooth wireless speakers?

Anker speakers yield crisp, crystal clear sound with robust bass, which is unbelievable in even the smallest of the speakers. Models such as the Soundcore sport are waterproof and work in depths up to 1 metre too. These speakers are dust, sand and dirt resistant — the perfect gadget for a picnic outdoors or a day at the beach.

Anker speakers offer a high-quality experience wherever you are. The distance range is up to 70 feet, meaning that you can have your smartphone or laptop in the bedroom and speaker in the bathroom with connection remaining strong and music uninterrupted. They also have an incredible 15-24 hour (depending on the model) playtime even when played on the highest volume. These speakers also offer hands-free calling as they come equipped with an inbuilt microphone.

Is the Anker Soundcore Speaker easy to use and how does it work?

Anker Bluetooth speakers are easy enough for the most technophobic of people. Hook it up wirelessly by switching on Bluetooth on your music source — whether it’s a laptop, mp3 player, smartphone or tablet — and connect it with the Anker Bluetooth speaker. It as simple as that.

What makes Anker Soundcore speaker a must-have?

This brand has gained quite a reputation in America and the rest of Europe, and is now one of the top-selling brands on Amazon. Anker speakers take music listening to the next level. They are perfect for parties as well as daily use, and would definitely make for a great gift idea.

Are there any particular Anker products that are must-haves for Malta?

Anker offers a wide range of products which the Maltese would love, such as multi-port USB chargers. You can power up all your electronics at the same time.

Our Anker range also boasts car chargers, power banks and extremely durable cables. Made with Qualcomm Quickcharge 3.0 technology, they charge phones and tablets up to 85% faster than regular chargers. You can charge your device up to 80% in just half an hour.

Where are Anker products available in Malta?

Anker products are available from A&A Mizzi Limited in Mriehel directly, from all leading retail outlets or online at www.myshopmalta.com