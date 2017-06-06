Missing the bus

Transport Malta’s continuous efforts to improve public transport are laudable. However, there is one constant, albeit inconspicuous, shortcoming it needs to urgently see to.

It is easy to grasp the total frustration of commuters who, after waiting patiently at certain bus stops, helplessly watch the bus go by because another one would be occupying the place as passengers heading to different destinations boarded. Stranded passengers would then have no other choice but to wait for the next bus to arrive, hoping it would stop to pick them up.

The least one expects from drivers who spot another bus at the bus stop as passengers board or alight is to briefly stop behind it and ensure there are no other commuters waiting for their bus before proceeding to their destination.

Such a shortcoming and total disregard to commuters is common at the bus stop at Portes des Bombes, proceeding to Msida, and the adjacent to the Msida police station.

Will we poor commuters see an early end to this unorthodox practice? Transport Malta please note.