Vieira rejects St Etienne talk

Patrick Vieira has dismissed reports linking him with the vacant coaching position at St Etienne.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Vieira, currently head coach at City’s New York sister club, has been linked with the Ligue 1 outfit following the resignation of the long-serving Christophe Galtier.

But he told the New York Post: “Of course I will stay here. I set out on a long-term project with New York City.

“The only thing is you can’t control reports from journalists.

“The thing is that it is a really interesting project and I am into it. I love every single day of it.

“Speculation is part of our world and I get used to it.”

Vieira coached Manchester City’s elite development squad before moving stateside in January 2016. He led New York City to second place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference and eventually the conference semi-finals, where they lost to the Montreal Impact.

Galtier left ASSE in May after eight years at the helm, peaking in 2012-13 when he helped the club win the Coupe de la Ligue and tied with Carlo Ancelotti, who won the league with Paris St Germain, as Ligue 1 manager of the year.