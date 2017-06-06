Totti could receive offer to play for Pescara

Francesco Totti could receive a local offer to extend his 24-year career as a footballer - if he is willing to first undergo a trial with Serie B-bound Pescara.

The 40-year-old striker, who made his debut in 1993, called time on his near quarter-of-a-century spell with Roma eight days ago, making the last of his 786 appearances in a victory over Genoa.

A six-year directorship has been tabled by the Roma board but reports claim Totti is not yet ready to hang up his boots and would favour signing a new playing deal, most probably in the United States.

Pescara, the first club to be relegated from Serie A last season, could keep the World Cup winner in Italy, however, with boss Zdenek Zeman advising the Roman to look at opportunities closer to home.

“Totti still wants to play, and they want him over in the USA,” Czech Zeman, who twice managed Totti during spells as the Stadio Olimpico head coach, told Radio Due yesterday.

“He shouldn’t be going into any ambassadorial role just yet, he needs to play and I hope he can do so in a major team.

“I spoke with him last week and he still wants to play, but it all depends on the conditions.

“I believe he still wants a competitive challenge, and to that end I’m always happy to give him a trial.”