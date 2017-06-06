Sporting briefs

Kilmarnock: Lee McCulloch is “thrilled” to be taking charge of Kilmarnock on a permanent basis after the club confirmed his promotion from interim manager. The 39-year-old former Rangers man first served as Lee Clark’s number two but has been in position since the latter left in February.

Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been ruled out of Euro 2017 after England Under-21s named their final squad. The 21-year-old has been struggling with a back injury and will not make the trip to Poland next week. Boss Aidy Boothroyd is also without the injured Patrick Roberts and Izzy Brown ahead of the tournament opener against holders Sweden on June 16 in Kielce.

Swindon: David Flitcroft has been unveiled as the new manager of Swindon. The 43-year-old former Bury boss is tasked with leading the Robins back to League One following this season’s relegation. Town, who were reported to be interested in former England international Teddy Sheringham, have been managerless since parting company with Luke Williams early last month.

MLS: A 69th-minute Will Bruin goal gave Seattle Sounders a 1-0 victory over Houston Dynamo to deny the Texan club the chance to leapfrog Sporting Kansas City at the top of the Western Conference table.

International friendly: Belgium vs Czech Republic 2-1