Ghedin wants committed showing in Ukraine warm-up

Malta striker Andre Schembri (left) is challenged by Andrei Agius. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

The Malta national team will step up their preparations for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia when they take on Ukraine in an international friendly at the Mercur Arena in Graz, Austria this evening (kick-off: 18.00).

Describing Ukraine as one of the strongest teams in Europe, Malta coach Pietro Ghedin is eyeing a committed performance from his team but is convinced that his players are well-prepared for the challenge, both physically and tactically.

“We stayed 10 days together at Ta’ Qali and it was very good,” Ghedin told www.mfa.com.mt.

“We travelled to Austria yesterday (Sunday). We had a good training session... the players are in a good condition.

“We need commitment every time because the game is very hard. We are facing a strong team, Ukraine are one of the strongest teams in Europe, but we are ready to play this match.”

Ghedin believes that the friendly will help his players pep up their match sharpness ahead of the gruelling clash with Slovenia.

“It’s very important to gain match practice because Slovenia is for us a big appointment,” the Italian tactician, now in the fifth year of his second spell as Malta coach, said.

“We need to produce a good performance.”

Ghedin is relying on his tried-and-trusted personnel for this week’s internationals but has also introduced some new, exciting faces.

Myles Beerman, the Rangers wing-back, Johann Bezzina, the Hibs midfielder, and Dale Camilleri, of St Andrews, have been awarded their first senior call-up.

Agius returns

Defender Andrei Agius, who was suspended for the 3-1 defeat to Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier last March, is back in the frame along with the likes of Steve Borg, Clayton Failla and Alex Muscat along with striker Alfred Effiong.

The Malta coach is very pleased with the progress of the up-and-coming players.

“I talk all the time about the newcomers in Malta,” Ghedin said.

“The players are good, we have a good youth sector.

“Now (Johann) Bezzina is going to improve a lot, (Myles) Beerman is playing for Rangers, (he was involved) in the last eight games, and Dale Camilleri has had a good season with Luxol (St Andrews).

“I’m very happy about them but we also have the other players. We need experience and more players to increase the competition in the squad. I’m very pleased.”

Ukraine are ranked 37th on the FIFA rankings while Malta, who are still looking for the first point in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, occupy the 182nd position.

Led by former Milan stalwart Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine are third in Group I, level with Turkey on eight points.

They take on Finland in their next World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

“It’s going to be very tough,” Ghedin said of the friendly this evening.

“They (Ukraine) are skilful, run a lot and have good experience.

“Now Shevchenko is their coach, there is (Mauro) Tassotti as assistant coach. They have good staff and good players.”