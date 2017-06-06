Football news

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke was surprised to hear that Sam Allardyce had stepped down as manager just five months after guiding them to Premier League safety but the Belgian international says it has not changed his position at the club.

Palace avoided relegation last season after Allardyce, who joined the club in December, led them to seven wins in their last 15 league matches but stepped down from his role at the end of the season for personal reasons.

“It was a surprise for me,” Benteke told British media. “I was on holiday when I heard. He’s a big man, he knows what he’s doing.

“I’m still happy because I am playing the way I want to play and the last few weeks the team did well.”

Hazard fractures ankle

Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week’s international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed.

Hazard, who scored 16 goals and provided five assists to help Chelsea win the Premier League, was ruled out of his country’s friendly against Czech Republic yesterday and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia on June 9.

“Medical imaging showed that the injury... is an ankle fracture (right ankle),” Belgium team media officer Stefan Van Loock said.

Girona finally reach La Liga

Girona were promoted to La Liga for the first time in their history after drawing 0-0 with Zaragoza on Sunday.

The result confirms they will finish second in the Spanish second division behind winners Levante, with one game to spare, joining fellow Catalan sides Barcelona and Espanyol in the top flight next season.

Girona, founded in 1930, have come close to reaching the top flight on multiple occasions, with defeats in the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

The dull draw suited both teams perfectly, Zaragoza’s point also confirming they will stay in the same tier after flirting with relegation.

Dortmund swoop for PSG’s Zagadou

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of France Under-18 international Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris St Germain.

The left-footed centre-back, who had been linked with Manchester City, will move to the Bundesliga when his PSG contract runs out this summer.

Zagadou, 18, said he chose the German club because of their record of working with youngsters.

“I have deliberately opted for Dortmund because this big club always succeeds in integrating young players and developing them at the highest level,” he said.

“I really want to mature into an established professional footballer in Dortmund.”

Liverpool in Salah talks

Liverpool remain interested in signing Mohamed Salah but are yet to come to an official agreement with Roma over a transfer fee for the player, sources have told ESPN FC.

No fee has been agreed for the Egypt international, but more talks between the two clubs are scheduled to take place, sources added.

Reports on Friday said that Roma rejected Liverpool’s £28 million bid for Salah, 24, while sources told ESPN FC the two clubs were locked in negotiations.

Salah, who nearly moved to Anfield in January 2014, has emerged as a prime target for Liverpool this summer following the best season of his career – where he scored 19 goals in 41 appearances for Roma in all competitions.

Mabbutt set for heart surgery

Former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt is set to undergo heart surgery.

Spurs say the 55-year-old was taken to hospital yesterday morning after experiencing chest pains and breathing problems.

“Gary Mabbutt was admitted to hospital this morning where he will undergo heart surgery later after suffering chest pains and breathlessness,” Spurs announced on their Twitter account.

“Everyone at the club wishes our legendary former captain a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mabbsy!”