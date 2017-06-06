City win shoot-out to force a decider

Valletta players react after their win over Luxol. Photo: Joe Borg

Stefan Vella emerged as Valletta’s hero last week as the City goalkeeper saved Emil Raducu’s late penalty to hand his team a dramatic shoot-out victory in the Gatorade League play-offs final and force a deciding third match.

It was a cruel blow for Luxol who looked to have one hand on the championship trophy but never-say-die Valletta fought their way back.

The champions’ hopes of retaining the league title looked to be receding when they lost the opening match 5-2 but the Citizens looked a transformed side last Friday.

The Valletta players were a determined side right from the outset and managed to produce an efficient performance that keeps them in the race for the title and it will be no surprise if they can finish the job on Friday.

Luxol started brightly and grabbed the opener after only eight minutes through Dejan Bizjak.

Despite this early setback, Valletta kept hold of their nerves and soon levelled matters through Melvin Borg who fired the ball home with a low drive.

The game swayed from one end to the other with Raducu firing in Luxol’s second with a powerful shot.

The City team kept up the pressure and again restored parity a few minutes before the break through Jovica Milijic to make it 2-2.

Shortly after the restart, the Citizens stepped up their work-rate in midfield and Milijic put them 3-2 ahead after a swift counter-attack.

Luxol added more firepower to get back into the game and it was Mark Zammit who restored equilibrium to force extra-time.

Valletta struck the first blow in over-time when Denis Di Maio put them 4-3 ahead but Luxol soon levelled terms through Mark Zammit to send the match into a shoot-out.

Here, Vella came to the fore when he saved Raducu’s penalty to give Valletta the advantage.

Dylan Musu, Milijic and Rodrigo Ticz Patricio made no mistake from the spot to seal Valletta’s victory.

The championship will now be decided with a third match on Friday at the Corradino Pavilion.