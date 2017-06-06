An immersive sound performance by Renzo Spiteri

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Popular artist Renzo Spiteri will be staging an 'immersive sound performance' at St James Cavalier on Thursday.

The sound textures will be based on artist Victor Agius's works, currently being exhibited in Space C4.

The audience will be invited to commit itself aurally to this intimate experimental live performance, by actively listening to the work, most of which will be created ‘on the fly’ through a process of improvisation.

Seating will be on cushions; patrons requiring chairs due to physical limitations are requested to inform the organisers in advance.

Consume is curated by Irene Biolchini and is part of the Spazju Kreattiv Programme and VIVA 2017.