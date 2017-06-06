Watch: New York and its artists after 100 days of Trump (ARTE)
The 'Big Apple' faces a culture shock
New York: since the election of Trump, artists are joining the resistance; a focus on Adam Goldman, creator of the series The Outs; a meeting in Brooklyn with singer Sophie Auster; and a visit to the Manhattan workshop of Trina Merry.
