Turkey to strip citizenship of 130 'fugitives' including cleric Gulen

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a news conference in Ankara, Turkey this morning. Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Turkey said today it would strip citizenship from 130 people suspected of militant links, including the US-based cleric it blames for orchestrating last July's failed coup, unless they return to the country within three months.

In a list of what it called fugitives from justice, the interior ministry named Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers Faysal Sariyildiz and Tugba Hezer, and former HDP lawmaker Ozdal Ucer.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup and condemned it.

The notice said the suspects identified in the list would be stripped of Turkish citizenship unless they returned to Turkey within the time limit and applied to the "relevant authorities".

Since the July coup attempt, authorities have arrested 50,000 people and sacked or suspended 150,000, including soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over alleged links with terrorist groups.

While Turkish officials say the steps are necessary due to the gravity of the coup attempt which killed 240 people, critics in Turkey and abroad say President Tayyip Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to muzzle dissent and purge opponents.

More than a dozen HDP lawmakers have also been jailed, mostly due to suspected links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.

The party's co-leaders, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, have also been jailed, handicapping its campaign against the April referendum where Turks narrowly voted for constitutional changes to grant Erdogan sweeping new powers.

The HDP denies direct ties to the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and the European Union.

In the meantime, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today that a German parliamentary delegation could visit a Nato base in Konya but suggested it was not yet possible for them to go to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey.

"At the moment a visit to the Nato base in Konya is possible, rather than Incirlik," Cavusoglu told a news conference after talks in Ankara with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Ties between the Nato allies deteriorated sharply in the run-up to Turkey's April 16 referendum that handed President Tayyip Erdogan stronger presidential powers.

Turkey has prevented German lawmakers from visiting the roughly 250 troops stationed at Incirlik as part of the US-led coalition against Islamic State, saying that Berlin needs to improve its attitude first.