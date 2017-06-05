Advert
Monday, June 5, 2017, 11:26

Bodies of seven migrants recovered from truck in Libya

Civilian reported hearing voices coming from the truck

Men move the body of a migrant who was found dead in a refrigerated truck.

Men move the body of a migrant who was found dead in a refrigerated truck.

Seven African migrants died, apparently from suffocation, after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast, officials said.

Twenty-eight others, including five women, were rescued on Sunday when the truck was discovered at Garabulli, a town some 50 km (30 miles) east of Tripoli that is a common departure point for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

"We got a call from a civilian who reported that he could hear voices coming from a truck, which he believed contained Africans, based on their language," said Adel Mostafa, an anti-illegal migration official in Tripoli.

The survivors said they had been left there by smugglers, according to Hosni Abu Ayana, a second official at the Tripoli detention centre to which they were brought. The migrants said the truck driver left the vehicle at the side of the road after unknown gunmen began firing at the tyres.

Libya is the main gateway for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea. The North African country slipped into turmoil after its 2011 uprising and migrant smugglers operate with impunity, packing people onto ill-equipped boats that often sink or break down.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. London terror attack: Six dead, 48...

  2. Hundreds of Juventus fans injured in...

  3. Trump calls for Muslim country travel...

  4. London victims death toll rises to seven

  5. Deadly casino attack 'English-speaking'...

  6. Thousands march through Warsaw in gay...

  7. UK PM May calls for beefed up terror...

  8. Syrian army advance helps secure Aleppo road

  9. Kabul funeral explosions leave at least...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed