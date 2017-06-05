Consume artworks

Victor Agius is currently exhibiting a number of installations and other documentation and mixed media artworks, called Consume, which also forms part of VIVA international arts festival.

The exhibition deals with some eternal and spiritual concepts, such as the ritual purification of fire and the ashes as the ultimate witnesses of something that is lost forever, at least in its physical dimension.

The artist decided to exhibit rotten materials: close to the ashes. In fact, the spectator can find old objects, remains of the construction industry and objects consumed by men, nature and time.

The core of the project resides precisely in the dichotomy between the eternal and universal passage of time and the human consumption of matter and earth, calculated in our earth time.

Through this confrontation the artist is willing to suggest to us the ephemerality of today’s consumption of soil and goods, suggesting a new spiritual (and not necessarily religious) life behind things.

The project also deals subtly with the current euphoria of public art across the island, mainly in Valletta.

The exhibition is open until June 11, at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information, http://viva.org.mt/mevents/consume/