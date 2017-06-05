Calls for applications for Malta International Arts Festival

The London Sinfonietta

The Malta International Arts Festival has issued three calls for applications for interested individuals working across different artistic fields. The works of the selected artists will be performed and exhibited in July.

Call for scores

For the upcoming festival, the Malta International Arts Festival has created a residency with one of the world’s leading exponents of contemporary music, the London Sinfonietta.

Following an open call for compositions, London Sinfonietta principal violin and viola Jonathan Morton and Paul Silverthorne, together with violinist Daniel Pioro and cellist Lionel Handy, will be working with a group of composers to workshop new pieces for a string quartet.

This is a rare opportunity for Maltese composers, or composers living in Malta, to submit a work for string quartet.

Two or three compositions will be chosen and will be workshopped with the players, together with a conductor, in an open session led by the London Sinfonietta. There will also be an informal session in which the chosen work will be shared in a public setting. Both the workshop and the performance will take place on July 6, at Esplora.

Call for artists

Explore...Think...Imagine...Create! is a collaboration with Esplora aimed to create a multidisciplinary, interactive day based on artists’ proposals in response to a given theme.

Chosen performances will be taking place at Esplora on July 16.

Proposals hailing from all art forms (music, dance, theatre and media) and across all ages are eligible, but they must be inspired by the environment of Esplora and thematically linked with the related subject matter (e.g. exploration, discovery, science meets art, and the exhibits themselves), as well as the space itself.

The duration of the performance/installation is flexible. For less conventional artistic proposals, a site visit is recommended.

Call for art

Following last year’s response to the call for artwork, The Malta International Arts Festival has issued a similar call for this year’s programme. Visual artists are invited to submit a work for inclusion within this year’s festival printed programme. Any visual artform which can be reproduced in print via photography is accepted. Artists are asked to use the current events, themes, and performances as an inspiration for their work.

The programme page size is as follows: 16cm width x 26cm height per page.