S P E K T R U M is an art exhibition created by a group of seven Bachelor of Education (Honours) students majoring in art.

The starting points of this project were various works from the National Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta. Every artist chose different art works from the museum in relation to a particular theme.

The chosen themes include war, social justice, ethical consumerism, religious tolerance, gender equality, the inner child and existence.

Each artist has taken a modern approach to their work using both conventional and unconventional media to realise and create a variety of experiential, visual and at times interactive and colourful works.

These include installation art, photography, mixed media and sculpture.

Participants started off by exploring the different paintings in the National Museum of Fine Arts while at the same time researching and sketching their theme.

Artists went through a phase of experimentation and documentation of different ideas and information which eventually gave rise to the realisation of S P E K T R U M.

The artists are Abigail Attard, Nicolai Curmi, Cristina Formosa, Lara Govè, Sharon Mc Lean, Gabriella Mifsud and John Paul Muscat.

This exhibition is open until June 18 at the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa. Entrance is free.