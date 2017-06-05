Announcements

Major PATRICK BEACOM. Thinking of you with love on your birthday. Your sister Vikki, Simon and Jonathan.

Obituaries

ARRIGO AZZOPARDI. On June 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, EVELYN, aged 70, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sister Doris and her husband Vince Muscat, her brother-in-law Paul Ellul, her nephews, nieces and their respective families, other relatives and her numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6, at 8am for the San Ġwann parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA. On June 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY (TONY), of St Julian’s, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna and her husband Vince Rizzo, John and his wife Edwidge, Joseph and his wife Diane, Maria and her husband Mario Cachia, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Christine, Adam and his wife Maria, Peter, Anthony and Stefania, Kurt and Thea, Miguel, Malcolm, Emma, Andrew, Louise and Matthew, his great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Owen, Zach and Eve, his sisters and brother, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, at 9am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request by donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUXLEY – BARBARA, an artist and former resident of Gozo in the 1970s, passed away in the UK on May 15, aged 85. A celebration of Barbara’s life will take place on board the John Rennie canal boat on the Kennet-Avon Canal today at 12 noon. Though no longer a resident of Malta, Barbara loved the Maltese islands which inspired her paintings and embroideries.

Requiem Mass

June 7 being the 19th anniversary of the death of CARMEN CAMILLERI, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Victor, her children Mariella, Silvana and Andrew, Daniela and Mark and grandchildren.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – Chev. OSWALD ARRIGO – 5.6.1974. Always lovingly remembered today on the 43rd anniversary of his death, by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CASTALDI. In loving memory of our dear father EDGAR, 1902-1964, on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Grant him, O Lord, rest and happiness in Your kingdom forever. His sons Oscar and Alfred.

SULLIVAN. Loving memories of JOHN E. on the 72nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughters.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HUGH, a beloved husband and father, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always in our hearts. Monica and Peter.