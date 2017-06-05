A documentary, organised by the NGO ‘No to Plastic Malta’ and Cinexjenza, entitled, A Plastic Ocean, highlighting the harmful impact plastic has on the environment is being screened at the Malta National Aquarium.

The award-winning film, about the impact of plastic on our oceans, was described by David Attenborough as “one of the most important films of our time”.

The documentary follows an international team of adventurers, researchers and ocean ambassadors on a mission around the globe to uncover the shocking truth about what is lurking beneath the surface of seemingly pristine oceans.

It brings to light the consequences of a global disposable lifestyle and shows never-before-seen images of marine life, plastic pollution and its ultimate consequences for not only human health but the planet.

A Plastic Ocean will be screened on Thursday, June 8, at 8pm at the Malta National Aquarium, Qawra. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.plasticoceans.org/film/.