Simon Busuttil’s mistakes

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I am writing this piece on Tuesday, May 30, so I do not know the result of the election. However, I am willing to predict that the Labour movement, led by Joseph Muscat, will have a comfortable lead at the end of the vote-counting.

I believe that this victory by the Labour Party is due to the fact that the majority of voters had realised that Simon Busuttil’s insistence to focus his party’s campaign on solely one issue, that of “corruption”, and not on the bread and butter matters that directly affect the lives of all voters and their families, was confirmation that Muscat and his government had, indeed, delivered on their concrete electoral promises and, hence, deserved confirmation on June 3.

They must have also noticed that, of all the allegations about corruption, no proof of actual corruption has been found by the investigating magistrates up to the time I am writing this letter, which is just four days from polling day.

Besides, Busuttil himself, as well as a number of his close colleagues, have also come under harsh accusations of wrongdoings, the foremost two being Busuttil himself and Beppe Fenech Adami.

Many voters must have convinced themselves that this so-called coalition, or “national farce”, was a recipe for economic disaster

Busuttil was involved in the question of the €5 million “out-of-court” settlement that Shell had been given by GonziPN’s Cabinet as well as in the issuing of false invoices with regard to the db Group donations.

Fenech Adami, on the other hand, served as director in a company that is being investigated by the government’s anti-money laundering agency – the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit – with regard to allegations of many millions of euros deriving from drug trafficking.

There is then Fenech Adami’s still unexplained bank account, which rose from €400,000 to €1 million at the same time he was director of the said company.

To make matters worse for the Nationalist Party, Busuttil made three colossal mistakes when he took on board Salvu Mallia and his “flowery language”. And even more so, when accepting Marlene Farrugia as a co-leader of the Nationalist Party – Democratic Party “coalition of confusion”, as dubbed by Muscat.

The cherry on the cake was when Busuttil chased and eventually persuaded ultra-conservative Josie Muscat to contest on the PN ticket.

Many voters must have convinced themselves that this so-called coalition, or, as I prefer to define it, this “national farce”, was a recipe for economic disaster since it would create immediate political instability because Farrugia has already clearly shown over the four years, that she is uncontrollable.

And her only loyalty is to her own ego and nobody else.

So, Busuttil has now reaped what he had so stupidly sown.

Will he now take full responsibility and resign? I do not believe so.

Eddy Privitera is a Labour activist.