Today's front pages

As is to be expected, the Labour Party's resounding electoral win makes all the front pages this morning.

The Times of Malta reports that the PL has won a record victory with the highest ever majority by a party in government.

The Malta Independent runs with the headline 'Another Labour LANDSLIDE' and a photo of Dr Muscat and his family looking down on the PL crowd outside the party's headquarters.

The paper writes that Simon Busuttil is expected to offer his resignation as PN leader today.

Malta Today leads with the headline 'Double whammy!' and a close up of a smiling Joseph Muscat.

L-Orizzont writes that this is the PL's biggest ever win and highlights the party's 55 per cent majority.

In-Nazzjon leads with an image of Dr Muscat in the counting hall and writes that the PL has won the general election.