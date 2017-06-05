Robert Abela elected - Four former presidents' sons may make it to the House
Robert Abela, son of former President George Abela, has been elected to the House of Representatives, raising the likelihood that four former presidents' sons will sit in the Chamber in the new legislature.
Dr Abela was elected from the sixth district which includes his father's hometown Qormi.
Also elected so far are Mario de Marco and Beppe Fenech Adami, both former president's sons.
Carm Mifsud Bonnici could also make it, although in his case things are not certain yet.
