Advert
Monday, June 5, 2017, 17:53

Police motorcyclist injured in Msida traffic accident

A police motorcyclist was injured this afternoon in a traffic accident in Marina Street, Msida, opposite the Bank of Valletta branch.

The accident happened at about 5.30pm and also involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 29-year-old woman.

An ambulance was called and the busy road was temporarily closed. 

The policeman was not seriously injured. 

Earlier, the opposite side of Marina Street, direction towards Valletta, was closed after a carcading truck collided with a bus.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blog: Election 2017 as it happens

  2. Labour cruises to 55% majority; Muscat...

  3. Live: Check which MPs are elected

  4. Blog: Muscat sworn in as Prime Minister

  5. Simon Busuttil steps down as PN leader...

  6. Watch: Marlene, Godfrey Farrugia carry...

  7. Watch: Busuttil makes no mention of his...

  8. Sorting process starts, voter turnout...

  9. Labour supporters celebrate... outside...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed