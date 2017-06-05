Police motorcyclist injured in Msida traffic accident
A police motorcyclist was injured this afternoon in a traffic accident in Marina Street, Msida, opposite the Bank of Valletta branch.
The accident happened at about 5.30pm and also involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 29-year-old woman.
An ambulance was called and the busy road was temporarily closed.
The policeman was not seriously injured.
Earlier, the opposite side of Marina Street, direction towards Valletta, was closed after a carcading truck collided with a bus.
