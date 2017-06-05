Live: Check which MPs are elected

Updated Monday, 3pm

Fourteen MPs have been elected from the 13 districts on the first count: seven Labour and seven Nationalist. Joseph Muscat (PL) and Simon Busuttil (PN) were both elected from two districts, as was to be expected.

Chris Fearne has also been elected from two districts: 3 and 4.

In the 2013 election, 12 MPs were elected on the first count.

The Prime Minister, who was sworn in this morning, garnered 27,540 votes from the two districts, while Simon Busuttil got 20,655. In 2013, Dr Muscat had won 26,170 votes, while Dr Busuttil - not yet party leader at the time - got 14,440.

The Times of Malta will regularly update the list of elected candidates over the coming days – but don’t hold your breath. It could take days.

Check your district results by clicking on the links below:

District 1

In District 1, the Labour Party's Jose Herrera (4,630) and Nationalist deputy leader Mario de Marco (4,721) have secured the first two seats. Aaron Farrugia (PL), Claudio Grech (PN), Deo Debattista (PL) and Paula Mifsud Bonnici (PN) look likely to battle it out for the final few seats.

Click here to understand how the single transferable vote works:

District 2

In District 2, PL leader Joseph Muscat garnered a record 14,674 votes and is head and shoulders above his district rivals, none of whom have reached four figures yet. PN incumbent Stephen Spiteri's 4,671 first count votes sees him elected.

District 4

Chris Fearne is beating cabinet rival Konrad Mizzi in the fourth district, although both have already secured their seat in parliament. Silvio Parnis looks likely to follow them in later rounds, with Jason Azzopardi currently doing the best among PN candidates.

District 5

Joseph Muscat practically repeated his district 2 dominance in the fifth district, garnering 12,886 first count votes - practically half of the district's vote total. The PN's Toni Bezzina, with 2,847 votes, is the closest candidate.

District 6

In the sixth district, voting has reached the second count and Silvio Schembri (PL) has secured his seat in parliament. Robert Abela (PL), Ryan Callus (PN), Roderick Galdes (PL) and Clyde Puli (PN) are competing for the remaining spots.

District 7

Ian Borg (PL) is far ahead of every other candidate in the seventh district and is the only candidate elected from there so far. Edward Scicluna (PL) and Beppe Fenech Adami (PN) are second and third so far. Other candidates in the running include Jean Pierre Debono (PN), Silvio Schembri (PL), Antoine Borg (PN), Sam Abela (PN) and Godfrey Farrugia (PD).

District 8

Beppe Fenech Adami (PN) is leading the district 8 count and has been elected with 6,484 first count votes. Edward Scicluna, Chris Cardona and Edward Zammit Lewis lead the PL spots, while the PN's Therese Comodini Cachia and David Agius look best place to secure seats in subsequent counting rounds.

District 10

In District 10, Robert Arrigo (PN) has secured his MP spot with 4,793 votes. Evarist Bartolo, Michael Falzon and Manuel Mallia lead PL list, while PN candidates Karl Gouder, George Pullicino, Nick Refalo and PD leader Marlene Farrugia are all well placed to compete for a seat in parliament.

District 11

PN leader Simon Busuttil received practically half of all votes cast in the 11th district, getting 11,266 first count votes. For PL. Anthony Agius Decelis, Alex Muscat and Chris Cardona have all tallied a healthy number of first count votes.

District 12

Dr Busuttil is also the only candidate to secure a seat on District 12 so far, with Robert Cutajar the only other PN candidate to hit four figures on the first count.

Michael Farrugia, Evarist Bartolo and Deborah Schembri are leading the PL pack.

District 13

Among candidates in the district, Anton Refalo (PL) and Chris Said (PN) have been elected on the first count, with Justyne Caruana, Clint Camilleri and Franco Mercieca leading PL voting and Marthese Portelli and Fredrick Azzopardi in the running from the PN side.

The process

MPs who get more than the quota for that district are elected on the first count.

In 2013, 12 of the 65 seats were filled on the first count: Joseph Muscat, Anton Refalo, Louis Grech, Owen Bonnici, Karmenu Vella, Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca for the Labour Party, and Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil, Beppe Fenech Adami, George Pullicino, Tonio Fenech and Giovanna Debono for the Nationalist Party.

The painful part of the process is transferring excess votes once a candidate has been elected. These are manually transferred and then, on each count, the candidate with the least votes is dropped and their votes are transferred to the next candidate.

With the number of votes transferred at each count going down as each candidate is eliminated from the race, the process becomes painfully slow.

This could change in the future as the intention is for ballot papers to be sorted and counting electronically.

Gozo tends to be the fastest to conclude all five MPs because it tends to have fewer candidates (21 this year). But the 9th District drags on for days: it took 22 counts to finalise all the MPs in 2013 and 2003, and 25 counts in 1998 and 2008.