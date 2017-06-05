Trapped in a bus

I write to warn people about a situation I found myself in, hoping others would not have to go through it too.

I took a bus at the airport and when we reached Sliema Ferries I asked the driver whether that was the end of the route. He did not reply, hence, I thought I can go further.

Two bus stops later I wanted to get out and the driver just screamed at me: “Now you are going to the airport.”

I was begging him to let me out, especially since, once we were stuck in traffic, it would do him no harm to open the door. I was nearly crying as I had an important job interview. I contacted Malta Public Transport and they admitted I was right. A controller from Malta Public Transport tried to reach the driver all the way from Sliema to airport. The driver’s phone was ringing constantly but he would not answer. I could also see messages on his panel, which he was ignoring.

He would just not let me out. How can a person be so cruel?

Obviously, I was late for the interview and I had to take a taxi from the airport back to Sliema. The recruiters did not wait for me. The driver’s behaviour cost me a job.