I refer to Charles Barbara’s letter of 27 May.

The nameplate ‘Freedom Square’ does refer to independence from the British. I remember in my teens, and at the time of independence in 1964, there was also a Labour Party newspaper called Il-Ħelsien.

I was in Malta the other day on one of my frequent visits and, I’m afraid, when it comes to politics, Maltese mentality is very intransigent. If their party does something right they praise it; if it’s bad they find an excuse for it. There’s no middle ground. Therefore, nobody at the time would have questioned why Freedom Square.

Well, that sign is now obsolete, anyway. As a member of the EU, Malta gave up independence and is now slavish to the whims of nameless unelected Eurocrats in Brussels.