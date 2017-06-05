Education conference

I would like to thank the Malta China Friendship Society, its president, Reno Calleja, and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo for their support and encouragement in my participation at the forthcoming World Education Day-2017 Conference.

The conference, which will be held in Dalian, China, in the last week of September, aims at providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the way education and pedagogy are evolving. It also seeks to promote educational cooperation between academic institutions.