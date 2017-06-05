Sporting briefs

Friendly: United States striker Christian Pulisic grabbed a second-half goal to rescue a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a friendly in Utah last weekend. The Borussia Dortmund forward scored in the 61st minute to cancel out Jose Manuel Velazquez’s 29th minute opener. The match was a warm-up for the United States’ World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 and Mexico three days later.

China: Guizhou Zhicheng survived almost 85 minutes with 10 men to secure a 1-1 draw with Changchun Yatai yesterday as Spanish coach Gregorio Manzano continued his unbeaten start to life in the Chinese Super League (CSL). Manzano was appointed the club’s head coach last month and has now won two and drawn two of his games in charge.

Giroud: Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal. Giroud, 30, found his playing time reduced this past season as many of his 40 appearances came as a substitute - including a late cameo in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea last week. “I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille,” he said. “But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win” the striker told French TV show Telefoot.

MLS: Sporting Kansas City moved top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday. Ike Opara opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time and Jimmy Medranda (54) and Saad Abdul-Salam (87) wrapped things up after the break as City climbed into pole position above Houston Dynamo.

Serie B: Promotion play-off final, 1st leg – Carpi vs Benevento 0-0