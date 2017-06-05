Camilleri replaces Fenech in Malta squad

Dale Camilleri, the St Andrews midfielder, has been drafted into the Malta squad to replace Balzan’s Paul Fenech who is down with a bout of gastric flu.

This is the first time Camilleri has been selected in the Malta squad after the 24-year-old midfielder left a positive impression on national coach Pietro Ghedin and his technical staff during training.

Named in the first Malta B selection in March, Camilleri was included in the provisional squad which began training on May 18 ahead of the friendly match against Ukraine, tomorrow in the Austrian city of Graz, and the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against Slovenia in Ljubljana on June 10.

Camilleri’s promotion to the travelling party for the upcoming tests takes the number of uncapped players on Ghedin’s list to three, the others being Myles Beerman, of Rangers, and Hibernians midfielder Johann Bezzina.

The Maltese squad had their final training session on Saturday morning before their departure to Austria yesterday.

Revised squad

Goalkeepers: Henry Bonello (Birkir-kara); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians).

Defenders: Andrei Agius (Hibernians); Myles Beerman (Rangers, Scotland); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Clayton Failla (Hibernians); Sam Magri (Dover Athletic, England); Alex Muscat (Sliema Wanderers); Zach Muscat (Arezzo, Italy); Joseph Zerafa (Birkirkara).

Midfielders: Johann Bezzina (Hibernians); Dale Camilleri (St Andrews); Ryan Fenech (Balzan); Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians); Steve Pisani (Floriana).

Forwards: Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Luton Town, England); Michael Mifsud (Valletta); Andrè Schembri (Boavista, Portugal).