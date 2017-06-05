Brexit outcome, not election to determine UK rating move - S&P
Most important factor would be EU relations
S&P Global's decision on whether or not to downgrade Britain's credit rating again will not hang on this week's UK election but on Brexit negotiations and future relations with the EU, the firm's chief sovereign analyst said today.
Asked whether Thursday's election could result in a move of S&P's UK's rating, which is currently AA with a 'negative outlook', Moritz Kraemer the firm's top analyst said: "No, not because of the election."
"The outcome is not particularly contested. I think all the polls still suggest the Conservative party will win a majority. She (UK Prime Minister Theresa May) has been pretty clear she wants a hard Brexit."
"So what this rating will hang on is the outcome of the negotiations and the future relations the UK will have with the European Union."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.