UTair starts daily flights to Moscow-Vnukovo from Vienna Airport

Russia can now be reached even more easily as UTairhas started offering flights to Moscow-Vnukovo.

At a press briefing, Pavel Permyakov, chief commercial officer of UTair Passenger Airlines and Belina Neumann, head of aviation marketing and business development at Flughafen Wien AG officially inaugurated the new flight connection.

“With UTair, we welcome a new airline to Vienna Airport which will make the Russian capital city even more accessible for passengers,” said Julian Jäger, member of the management board of Flughafen Wien AG.

Moscow-Vnukovo, the third largest and the oldest international commercial airport in Russia, is the nearest to the city centre of all airports in the Moscow metropolitan area. Accordingly, travellers will enjoy an even more convenient journey to begin their city trip to Moscow. In total, we now offer eight daily flights between Vienna and Moscow thanks to the new daily frequency”, pleased about the new flight connection.

“UTair Aviation is working to make more European directions available for Russian clients. Our primary passengers are coming from regions of Russia. That’s why we set up the schedule of our new flights to Vienna, so as to minimise transfer time for customers from Kazan, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Kurgan, Magnitogorsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saint-Petersburg, Sochi, Stavropol, Surgut, Syktyvkar, Tyumen, Ufa and Cheboksary,” said Pavel Permyakov, the chief commercial officer of UTair Passenger Airlines.