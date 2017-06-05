Advert
Monday, June 5, 2017, 06:02 by

Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Bali from Port Tangier to Izmit and the Maersk Taikung from Port Said to Port Tangier (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The Janina from Bejaia to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Analena from Tunis, the Cardiff from Izmit to Valencia, the AS Laguna from Algiers to Algiers (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC La Spezia from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Cerinthus from Annaba to Annaba, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Holandia from Trapani, the CMA CGM Coral from Algiers to Salerno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Contship Fun from Tunis to Tunis and the Green Fast from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Rabelais from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Oued Ziz from Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Altair from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Max Stability from Bejaia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Rio Blanco from Port Tangier to Alexandria, the BC Hamburg from Algiers to Annaba (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.

