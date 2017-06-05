Digital banking platform launched

FIMBank announces the launch of FIMBank Direct, a secure digital banking platform targeting the evolving needs of both personal and corporate customers. This channel provides an integrated solution where customers can manage their finances and banking requirements in a secure, versatile and easily accessible manner.

FIMBank Direct comes with a comprehensive service suite which includes savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and local and cross border payments with a selection of available currencies.

“FIMBank Direct will enable us to better adapt to the needs of today’s online consumers, who are actively seeking more convenient, efficient, and secure ways to manage their finances,” the Bank’s CEO, Mr Murali Subramanian, explained.

Mr Subramanian also highlighted FIMBank Direct’s importance in strengthening the FIMBank brand.

“Our goal remains that of building a loyal customer base by offering a wide range of trade finance products, now boosted by an efficient internet banking platform covering all general banking services, including deposit products offered at attractive rates and supported by an excellent customer service.”

FIMBank Direct also comes with a high-level protection security technology, provided by its authentication app, the FIMBank CAM. With this app, customers have the added benefit of accessing FIMBank Direct and performing online transactions wherever they are, without the need for a physical internet key or hardware token.

Meanwhile, the established Easisave platform has also been integrated within FIMBank Direct, providing customers with competitive interest rates on their savings accounts and fixed term deposits, in both Euro and USD currencies.