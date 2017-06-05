Watch: The strange relationship between coloniser and colonised (ARTE)
A photographic look into a naval officer's responsibility in Indochina
In 1905, Victor Bermon, a naval officer, was tasked with ensuring a French presence on the Yang-Tse-Kiang in Indochina.
He took several hundred pictures of everyday life on the river, revealing the strange relationship between coloniser and colonised in all its minutae.
