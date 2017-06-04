Vella Wood fifth in time-trial

Michelle Vella Wood was just four seconds short of winning a bronze medal in the women’s time-trial in Faetano yesterday.

The Maltese rider was the last cyclist to leave the starting ramp and completed the 13.8km circuit in a time of 20.00.630 minutes to finish fifth overall.

Antri Christofrou, of Cyprus, took gold in 18:53.240 while Luxembourg’s Elise Maes placed second in 19:24.110 with team-mate Annee Harsch settling for bronze with a time of 19:56.860.

Marie Claire Aquilina fell in the final stages of the race and finished eighth in 20.54.440 ahead of team-mate Stephanie Alden (21:33.860).

In the men’s race, held over 16.8km, the Maltese riders finished far off the podium with Alexander Pettett finishing 14th in 23:51.46, just ahead of James Mifsud (23:55.82). Etienne Bonello was 21st fastest in 24:37.42 while Maurice Formosa ended 23rd in 25:21.68.

Elsewhere, the women’s volleyball national team ended their commitments with a 3-0 defeat to Luxembourg.

The result left the Maltese second from bottom in the standings, with one win from the five matches played.