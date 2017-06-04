Volunteers in clean-up

During a recent initiative by the Mapfre Volunteer Programme in Malta, members of staff of Mapfre Middlesea and Mapfre MSV Life took part in a clean-up at Wied Għollieqa.

Fourteen employees from both companies spent a few hours cleaning up waste found around the valley, gathering all forms of packaging, plastic and other litter. The event was held in collaboration with Nature Trust Malta and formed part of the group’s corporate social responsability programme, through which companies give back to the community in which they operate in. The event was led by Eman Calleja, who is in charge of the protected site.

Wied Għollieqa, found surrounding the University of Malta and Kappara, hosts a number of species of riparian woodlands, maquis and valley-bed woodland communities. Since 1990, Nature Trust has strived to convert abandoned fields into local habitats. It is one of the few green areas left around the San Ġwann/Gżira area.

“ It is truly sad to see natural habibats being destroyed by negligence – as citizens, we are expected to protect such areas and care for the environment surronding us. We are happy that we did our part to help clear up the site – we hope others will follow suit. Such initiaitves leave our employees satisfied, because they have given something back to the communit,” Norman Mifsud, chief officer – HR & Corporate Services at Mapfre MSV Life, said.

Nature Trust Malta, a priveleged partner of the World Wildlife Fund, is a non-governmental institution that works on protecting enviromental sites and wildlife, environmental education and lobbying for environmental legislation.