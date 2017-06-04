Top-end products launch
V. J. Salomone Marketing, local distributors of Thalgo, launched Prodige des Oceans, a new, top-end line of skincare products, at the Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s. Seen here are Lara Azzopardi, Joanna Salomone, Stefy Puglisevich, Kezia Aquilina, Fiona Galea Debono and Tiziana Cutajar at the launch party.
