Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Top-end products launch

V. J. Salomone Marketing, local distributors of Thalgo, launched Prodige des Oceans, a new, top-end line of skincare products, at the Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s. Seen here are Lara Azzopardi, Joanna Salomone, Stefy Puglisevich, Kezia Aquilina, Fiona Galea Debono and Tiziana Cutajar at the launch party.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fun times at Earth Garden

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. End of season concert by MCI

  5. The Handmaiden

  6. Hormone Therapy Clinic opened

  7. HMS Olympus memorial

  8. Novartis helps the community

  9. Top-end products launch

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed