Times of Malta Premium Content competition
Subscriber Maria Dolores Fenech is one of three winners of the Premium Content competition for the month of May. She won a Valentina perfume courtesy of Ta’ Xbiex Perfumery. She is seen here receiving her gift from James Muscat, marketing executive at Ta’ Xbiex Perfumery. For more information about Premium Content, write to [email protected].
