The President’s engagements

8.30pm The President inaugurates new halls within the club premises of the Holy Trinity Band Club in Marsa.

Thursday

3pm The President attends a meeting of the President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

8pm The President delivers a speech during the awards ceremony of the ‘EU Civic Prize on Chronic Pain – Collecting Good Practices’ in Valletta.

Friday

8am The President presents trophies to students on the occasion of ‘Jum l-Isports’ at St Elias’ College, Santa Venera.

10.30am The President presides over an award-giving ceremony during the Ocean Literacy Event, organised to commemorate World Ocean Day by the University of Malta, at the Malta National Aquarium, Qawra.

Noon The President visits the Media Studies Projects’ Showcase, organised by St Monica School, in Birkirkara.

Saturday

11am The President delivers a speech at a workshop organised by The President’s Trust, at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President attends the final of the Cawnpore Cup, organised by the Malta Polo Club, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation in Marsa.

Sunday

10am The President receives representatives from RISE Foundation on a courtesy call, at San Anton Palace.