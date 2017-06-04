Prayer meeting
A prayer meeting for the sanctification of priests and for priestly and religious vocations will be held on June 10 at Pembroke parish church.
The prayer meeting starts at 9pm with Mass, followed by adoration which goes on until 11pm.
This prayer meeting is held in different churches in Malta every month.
