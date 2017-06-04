Pharmacy Of Your Choice Unit CEO is awarded ‘Ġieħ San Ġiljan’

Roseanne Camilleri DeBono receives the ‘Ġieħ San Ġiljan’ Award from St Julian’s mayor Guido Dalli.

In a ceremony organised by the St Julian’s council, mayor Guido Dalli, in the presence of council members, presented the ‘Ġieħ San Ġiljan’ honour to Roseanne Camilleri De Bono as a sign of appreciation of her capabilities in the area of health in her role as CEO of the Pharmacy Of Your Choice (POYC) Unit within the Health Ministry. The POYC Unit is serving more than 33 per cent of the population.

Ms Camilleri DeBono has occupied senior executive posts and, as a managing consultant in the Directorate of Planning and Implementation, she drew up, wrote and implemented a number of reforms, among which was the National Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Plan.

The POYC Unit received the Equality Mark Certificate, issued by the National Commission for the Equality of Sexes and the ISO 9001-2008 international standard certification.

In an audience with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Mrs Camilleri DeBono expressed her satisfaction with the POYC Unit and how it operated.

Having taken part in several prestigious international activities Ms Camilleri DeBono was appointed by the President as chairwoman of the St Luke’s Management Committee, is an MBA Graduate with Distinction from the University of Grenoble in France and is one of three Maltese to be conferred with the ILM Fellowship by the Institute of Leadership and Management of the UK.

Also receiving the same honour were members of the clergy Mgr Ġużeppi Busuttil (in absentia), Mgr Guido Calleja and Fr Leonard Mahoney, O.Carm; in sports Charles Camenzuli, Duncan Micallef and Joseph Sillato; in art, music and philanthropy Lino Attard, Peter Calamatta and Carmen Muscat; in health Christopher Delicata; and in culture Martha Fenech.